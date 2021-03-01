Periscope Capital Inc. Invests $1.41 Million in Blue Water Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLUWU)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blue Water Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLUWU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 135,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUWU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Water Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Water Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $362,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Water Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $512,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Water Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $523,000.

Get Blue Water Acquisition alerts:

BLUWU stock opened at $11.08 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.74. Blue Water Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $11.21.

Blue Water Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLUWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Water Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLUWU).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Water Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Water Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.