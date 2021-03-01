PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 0.9% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $130.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.78.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

