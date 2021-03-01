People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Given New $19.75 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $16.25 to $19.75 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PBCT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of People’s United Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of People’s United Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.64.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

PBCT stock opened at $17.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.41. People’s United Financial has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.26.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that People’s United Financial will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.80%.

In other news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,935.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CBOE Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,426,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 1,543.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,306,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,910,000 after buying an additional 14,374,649 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 315.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 220,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 167,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.