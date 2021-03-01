Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of PEGRY stock opened at $24.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.08. Pennon Group has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $28.90.
Pennon Group Company Profile
