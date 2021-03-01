Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Set at C$40.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$40.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an outperform rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group restated a hold rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$38.94.

Shares of TSE PPL opened at C$32.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$34.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.10. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$15.27 and a 52-week high of C$49.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of C$17.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.28%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

