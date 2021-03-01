Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Set at C$35.00 by Raymond James

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) has been given a C$35.00 price objective by research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$38.94.

TSE PPL traded up C$1.19 on Monday, reaching C$33.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,631,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,039. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.45 billion and a PE ratio of 20.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$32.10. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$15.27 and a 12 month high of C$49.37.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

