Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.68

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.68 and last traded at $23.11, with a volume of 1667754 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.66.

A number of analysts have commented on PEB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.50 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.44.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.93). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $74.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 26.0% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,362,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,570 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,545,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,462,000 after purchasing an additional 795,500 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,786,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,440,000 after purchasing an additional 482,848 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 161.8% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,195,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,070,000 after buying an additional 1,974,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 28.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,444,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,380,000 after buying an additional 540,124 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

