Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.88

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.88 and last traded at $7.69, with a volume of 79146 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PTEN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Atb Cap Markets raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.88.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 3.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average of $4.52.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 56.10%. The business had revenue of $220.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.08%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter valued at $31,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.