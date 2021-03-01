Patrick Reeve Acquires 6,002 Shares of Albion Development VCT plc (AADV.L) (LON:AADV) Stock

Albion Development VCT plc (AADV.L) (LON:AADV) insider Patrick Reeve acquired 6,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £4,981.66 ($6,508.57).

Shares of AADV stock remained flat at $GBX 78 ($1.02) during trading on Monday. 2,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,725. Albion Development VCT plc has a 52-week low of GBX 69.50 ($0.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 80.50 ($1.05). The firm has a market cap of £71.79 million and a P/E ratio of 23.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 74.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 74.11.

Get Albion Development VCT plc (AADV.L) alerts:

About Albion Development VCT plc (AADV.L)

Albion Development VCT PLC is a venture capital trust which provides equity and debt finance to growing unquoted companies across various sectors. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, insurance, banking, agriculture, and operating or managing hotels or residential care homes.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Albion Development VCT plc (AADV.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albion Development VCT plc (AADV.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.