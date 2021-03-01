Patrick Reeve Acquires 6,002 Shares of Albion Development VCT plc (AADV.L) (LON:AADV) Stock

Albion Development VCT plc (AADV.L) (LON:AADV) insider Patrick Reeve acquired 6,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £4,981.66 ($6,508.57).
Shares of AADV stock remained flat at $GBX 78 ($1.02) during trading on Monday. 2,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,725. Albion Development VCT plc has a 52-week low of GBX 69.50 ($0.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 80.50 ($1.05). The firm has a market cap of £71.79 million and a P/E ratio of 23.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 74.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 74.11.
