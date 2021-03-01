Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Takes $2.75 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 76,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,000. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF comprises about 1.0% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 51,515.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,800,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,230 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,365,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,697 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 10,728.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,198,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,025 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 5,169,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,422,000.

GDX traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $31.45. 882,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,391,732. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.58. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

