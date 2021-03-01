Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Invests $9.38 Million in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 455,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,382,000. Cambria Tail Risk ETF comprises about 3.5% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAIL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 742.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 199,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 49,458 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $639,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $504,000.

TAIL stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $19.70. 240,299 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.93.

