Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Invests $205,000 in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Stephens cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.06.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $3.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $171.93. The company had a trading volume of 25,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,721. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.41 and a 12-month high of $180.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

