Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,836 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 96,192 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 14,479 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 10,508 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,394 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lucas Capital Management raised its position in Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 15,013 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.70. 561,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,197,816. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

