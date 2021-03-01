Particl (PART) Price Reaches $0.93 on Top Exchanges

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. Particl has a total market cap of $9.05 million and $20,666.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Particl coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00001954 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Particl has traded down 26.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00010769 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000028 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,770,919 coins and its circulating supply is 9,734,570 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Particl is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

