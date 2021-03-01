Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Raised to $420.00 at Oppenheimer

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $305.00 to $420.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $565.00 target price (up previously from $420.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.06.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

PANW opened at $358.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.58 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $373.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.02. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.88, for a total transaction of $11,755,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,671,593.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total value of $3,526,680.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,195 shares of company stock valued at $56,893,235. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $670,667,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 457.8% in the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 459,060 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $163,145,000 after acquiring an additional 376,760 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,102,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,061,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,784,934 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $989,738,000 after acquiring an additional 208,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.