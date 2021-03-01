PainReform Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:PRFX) Lock-Up Period Will End on March 1st

PainReform’s (NASDAQ:PRFX) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, March 1st. PainReform had issued 2,500,000 shares in its IPO on September 1st. The total size of the offering was $20,000,000 based on an initial share price of $8.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

NASDAQ PRFX opened at $6.49 on Monday. PainReform has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $7.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.95.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PainReform stock. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned about 0.11% of PainReform at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of pain in Israel. It develops PRF-110, a product based on local anesthetic ropivacaine, which completed Phase II clinical study in hernia repair. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Herzeliya, Israel.

