PAID Network 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.85 Million (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. In the last week, PAID Network has traded down 33% against the dollar. One PAID Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.87 or 0.00006181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $55.49 million and approximately $5.85 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.32 or 0.00487016 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00073310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00078825 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.50 or 0.00078539 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00054155 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.43 or 0.00470033 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00193595 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,455 coins and its circulating supply is 19,316,670 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

