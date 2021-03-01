Pai Liu Sells 17,626 Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) VP Pai Liu sold 17,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $346,350.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,350.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

WISH stock opened at $19.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.58. ContextLogic Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $32.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,440,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,125,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital upgraded ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. ContextLogic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

