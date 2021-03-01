PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.89.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

PAGS stock opened at $58.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.95 and a beta of 1.64. PagSeguro Digital has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $62.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.64.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 586,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,968,000 after buying an additional 154,836 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,864,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,696,000 after buying an additional 1,132,271 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,415,000. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

