PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.89.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st.
PAGS stock opened at $58.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.95 and a beta of 1.64. PagSeguro Digital has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $62.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.64.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.
