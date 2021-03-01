Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $21.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PTVE. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.43.

Shares of PTVE opened at $13.98 on Thursday. Pactiv Evergreen has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $19.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTVE. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter worth about $1,026,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 258.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 27,798 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,525,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,237 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,821,000. 19.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

