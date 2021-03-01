Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) Short Interest Down 97.8% in February

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the January 28th total of 973,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oxbridge Re stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 86,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.51% of Oxbridge Re at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oxbridge Re stock opened at $2.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.79 million, a PE ratio of -97.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.96. Oxbridge Re has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $9.62.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

