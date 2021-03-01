Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,385,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,728,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.15% of Owens & Minor worth $307,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 6,706 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the third quarter worth $965,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 66.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 544,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,666,000 after buying an additional 20,779 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.35.

In other news, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 4,791 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $131,944.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 161,028 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,711.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $146,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,094.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $34.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.20. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $35.73.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 18.07% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.79%.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

