Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.56

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.56 and last traded at $24.10, with a volume of 20033 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.07.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OVV shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $18.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.74.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 11.55%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 3,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 2,631.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.