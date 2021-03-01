Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Given “Outperform” Rating at BMO Capital Markets

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

OR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.50 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Cormark upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC lowered their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties to C$23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.11.

Shares of OR stock traded down C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$12.52. The stock had a trading volume of 197,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,546. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$6.35 and a 1-year high of C$17.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.75. The firm has a market cap of C$2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.28.

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 25,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.29, for a total transaction of C$412,149.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,022,619.85.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

