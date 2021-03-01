OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Position Lowered by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.05% of OrthoPediatrics worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,062,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,827,000 after purchasing an additional 73,840 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 889,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,840,000 after acquiring an additional 40,156 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 15.8% in the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 541,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,850,000 after acquiring an additional 73,831 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 6.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 440,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,227,000 after acquiring an additional 24,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 17.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,718,000 after acquiring an additional 54,617 shares during the last quarter. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 4,000 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $216,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,527.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 7,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $368,772.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,239,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,735 shares of company stock worth $1,325,978. Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

KIDS opened at $54.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.91 and its 200-day moving average is $46.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -37.82 and a beta of 0.67. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.21 and a twelve month high of $57.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

