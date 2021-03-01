OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Director Bernie B. Berry III Sells 699 Shares

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 699 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $39,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,417. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

OrthoPediatrics stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.22. 5,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,926. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.21 and a 52-week high of $57.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.80. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.82 and a beta of 0.67.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.