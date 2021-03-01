Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.30.

Shares of OCDX opened at $17.30 on Monday. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $18.65.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business in the United States. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a broad spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

