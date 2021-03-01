ORIX (NYSE:IX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIX CORP-ADR is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, including: leasing, lending, rentals, life insurance, real estate financing and development, venture capital, investment and retail banking, commodities funds and securities brokerage. Their international operations include leasing, rentals, fixed income investment, aircraft and ship financing, commercial mortgage servicing and property development. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ORIX from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of IX opened at $85.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.62. ORIX has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $89.01. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ORIX by 3.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,330,000 after purchasing an additional 17,217 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in ORIX by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 388,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,025,000 after buying an additional 29,866 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in ORIX in the third quarter worth approximately $20,633,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ORIX by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 288,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,276,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ORIX by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 278,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,567,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

