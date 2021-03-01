Origin Protocol (OGN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $85.99 Million

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded up 30.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Origin Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000763 BTC on exchanges. Origin Protocol has a market cap of $85.99 million and $175.08 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Origin Protocol has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00054126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.94 or 0.00769594 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00029914 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006847 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00030358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00057030 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00041074 BTC.

Origin Protocol Coin Profile

Origin Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 242,251,929 coins. Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

