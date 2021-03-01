Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 791 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,785 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CDK Global during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 85.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 1,554.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $50.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.54 and a 200-day moving average of $48.01. CDK Global, Inc. has a one year low of $29.12 and a one year high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 1.38.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.06 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. CDK Global’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

