Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.33 Million Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,180 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 420,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.7% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,574 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,643 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLF opened at $13.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.68 and its 200 day moving average is $11.00. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.64 and a beta of 2.24.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 322.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLF shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley increased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.44.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

