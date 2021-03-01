Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,639 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $47.94 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.38. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $50.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.43.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Recommended Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.