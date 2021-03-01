Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the third quarter worth $658,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,297 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its position in Hill-Rom by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 37,584 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HRC shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Shares of Hill-Rom stock opened at $106.67 on Monday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.29 and a 1 year high of $117.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.18 and a 200 day moving average of $94.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

