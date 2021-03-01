Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 365 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,427 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LHC Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in LHC Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in LHC Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $181.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $236.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 55.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHCG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.80.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

