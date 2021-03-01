Open Predict Token One Day Volume Reaches $97,074.00 (OPT)

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. One Open Predict Token token can currently be bought for about $3.02 or 0.00006156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Predict Token has a total market cap of $3.01 million and approximately $97,074.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Open Predict Token has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00055322 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.04 or 0.00771557 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00031425 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006584 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00061183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00028547 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00042136 BTC.

Open Predict Token Token Profile

Open Predict Token (OPT) is a token. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,478 tokens. The official message board for Open Predict Token is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements . Open Predict Token’s official website is openpredict.io . Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Open Predict Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using U.S. dollars.

