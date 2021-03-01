Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases FY 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) issued an update on its FY 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.26-0.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $182.5-185.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.47 million.Ooma also updated its Q1 2022

After-Hours guidance to 0.07-0.10 EPS.

Shares of OOMA traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.28. The stock had a trading volume of 149,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,629. The firm has a market cap of $369.56 million, a P/E ratio of -80.50 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.71. Ooma has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $19.18.

Several analysts have issued reports on OOMA shares. TheStreet upgraded Ooma from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Ooma from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ooma from $22.00 to $23.50 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ooma presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

