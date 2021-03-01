Ontrak Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 5,204 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 260% compared to the typical volume of 1,445 call options.
OTRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ontrak from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ontrak from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ontrak has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.
Shares of Ontrak stock traded down $28.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,347. Ontrak has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $532.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.
Ontrak Company Profile
Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.
