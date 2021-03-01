Ontrak Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 5,204 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 260% compared to the typical volume of 1,445 call options.

OTRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ontrak from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ontrak from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ontrak has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Shares of Ontrak stock traded down $28.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,347. Ontrak has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $532.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Ontrak by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Ontrak by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its holdings in Ontrak by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 84,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ontrak during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ontrak by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 27.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

