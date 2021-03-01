OneLife Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:OLMM) Short Interest Update

OneLife Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:OLMM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 78.9% from the January 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OneLife Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.00 on Monday. OneLife Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.06.

About OneLife Technologies

OneLife Technologies Corp. operates as a development stage company, which engages in the business of selling and providing services for GPS Tracking Devices. The company product AnyTrack GPS, is a next generation remote personal locator device used to primarily located and aid in the timely rescue of missing children, the elderly and pets.

