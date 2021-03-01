Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Old Republic International has increased its dividend payment by 10.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Old Republic International has a payout ratio of 43.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Old Republic International to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.3%.

NYSE:ORI traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $19.93. The company had a trading volume of 175,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.53. Old Republic International has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $21.47.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old Republic International will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ORI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Old Republic International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $26,958.88. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at $56,749.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,852 shares of company stock valued at $36,576 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Old Republic International stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

