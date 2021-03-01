Okta (OKTA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Okta to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.15 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect Okta to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $261.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.47 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.09. Okta has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total value of $245,330.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,168.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.21, for a total value of $11,910,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,005,823.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,650 shares of company stock worth $61,793,057. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.14.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

