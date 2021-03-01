ODUWA (OWC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $49,486.00

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 28th. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded 28.1% lower against the US dollar. One ODUWA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001085 BTC on exchanges. ODUWA has a total market cap of $2.11 million and $49,486.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,156.29 or 0.99625535 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00038847 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00008541 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.01 or 0.00107948 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000272 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000263 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002993 BTC.

About ODUWA

OWC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 tokens. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

