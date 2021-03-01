ODEM (ODE) Market Cap Reaches $4.54 Million

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. One ODEM token can currently be bought for $0.0207 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. ODEM has a total market capitalization of $4.54 million and $2,713.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ODEM has traded down 26.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ODEM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00055381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.95 or 0.00784992 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00030634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006725 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00029888 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00058452 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00041318 BTC.

ODEM Token Profile

ODEM (ODE) is a token. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem . ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ODEM is odem.io

Buying and Selling ODEM

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ODEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.