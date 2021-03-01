Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) PT Raised to $16.00 at Barclays

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oceaneering International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.98.

NYSE:OII opened at $11.80 on Monday. Oceaneering International has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $12.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 3.60.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 37.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director T Jay Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,716 shares in the company, valued at $235,967.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,027,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after acquiring an additional 353,267 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 210,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 66,480 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth $828,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 53,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 798,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,350,000 after purchasing an additional 200,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

