Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Short Interest Down 94.6% in February

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 94.6% from the January 28th total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocado Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OCDDY traded down $1.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.06. 37,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,392. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.70 and its 200 day moving average is $66.57. Ocado Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.09 and a fifty-two week high of $80.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.97 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

