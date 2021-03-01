NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $640.00 at Wedbush

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $600.00 to $640.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NVDA. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $583.46.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $548.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.78, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $614.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $553.30 and a 200 day moving average of $530.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,096,859.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 22.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 40.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 42.2% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,927 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 146.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

