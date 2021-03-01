nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,028,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,431 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of nVent Electric worth $326,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,919,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,923,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,024,000 after purchasing an additional 371,964 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,657,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 683,534 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,651,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,211,000 after purchasing an additional 65,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,421,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,154,000 after purchasing an additional 271,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVT opened at $26.26 on Monday. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $27.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.55 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.29.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVT. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

