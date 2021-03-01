Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,921 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,905 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 115,346 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 118,098 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,452 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 8.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 731,113 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 59,474 shares during the last quarter. 12.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NUV opened at $10.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.95. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $11.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

