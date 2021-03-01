Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Short Interest Down 96.1% in February

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a drop of 96.1% from the January 28th total of 600,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 589,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $14.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average of $14.62. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $15.18.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0345 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th.
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.
