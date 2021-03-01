Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Short Interest Down 96.1% in February

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a drop of 96.1% from the January 28th total of 600,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 589,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $14.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average of $14.62. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $15.18.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0345 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,847,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,901,000 after purchasing an additional 291,280 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 887,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,731,000 after acquiring an additional 8,801 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 840,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,057,000 after acquiring an additional 103,331 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 793,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,985,000 after acquiring an additional 50,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 60.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 659,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after purchasing an additional 248,754 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.