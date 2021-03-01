NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) PT Raised to $68.00 at Piper Sandler

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.85% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NuVasive’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

NUVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NuVasive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

NuVasive stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.90. The stock had a trading volume of 23,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,976. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.05, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.08. NuVasive has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NuVasive by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in NuVasive by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,803 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuVasive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NuVasive by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 20,871 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

