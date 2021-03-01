NOW Token (NOW) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $12,699.00

NOW Token (CURRENCY:NOW) traded up 25.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last week, NOW Token has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One NOW Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NOW Token has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $12,699.00 worth of NOW Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NOW Token’s total supply is 199,763,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,899,980 tokens. The official website for NOW Token is changenow.io . NOW Token’s official Twitter account is @ChangeNOW_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NOW Token is medium.com/@changenow_io

According to CryptoCompare, “ChangeNOW platform provides users with simple and convenient crypto swaps of more than 160 cryptos and offers an open access API with two flows, a fixed rate flow and a standard one, which is already used by many prominent partners. Besides, there’s a payment processing solution, a Lightning Network node, and token swap service. NOW Token is a token created by ChangeNOW instant swap platform. NOW serves as an internal currency for the whole range of NOW products. On April 23rd 2019, 50% of the NOW Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and released on the Binance Mainnet. The 100 million tokens that will remain on the Ethereum blockchain will, of course, be swappable to the Binance chain tokens at 1:1 rate through NOW Swaps – however, our holders are free to keep them and use them as they are. Please, click here to access the 100 million ERC-20 tokens Blockexplorer. “

Buying and Selling NOW Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOW Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOW Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NOW Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

